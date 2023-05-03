ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – State Senator Lea Webb says that it’s impossible to rectify countless years of underinvestment, but this New York State budget is a good start.

Webb says that the budget contains investments in education, health care, housing, small businesses, the environment and reproductive rights to name a few.

Including, preventing the increase of tuition at SUNY schools, securing 1 billion dollars of funding to expand mental health services, and increasing the minimum wage for health and human services workers.

Although the budget is over a month late, Webb says that it was worth it, but the work is far from over.

“A lot of the work that we’ve done and will continue to do. this budget, creates an important and necessary step, but we must continue making equitable investments in resources that support our working families, our small businesses, and our most vulnerable residents here in New York.”

Webb says that the budget contains historic investments to universal school meals, and the Foundation Aid program which increases access to funds for financially-challenged K through 12 schools.

She says that although funding to rebuild Roosevelt Elementary didn’t make it into the budget, she and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo will continue to fight for it.