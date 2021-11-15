Senator Schumer pushes for lower gas prices

NEW YORK – Senator Chuck Schumer is ready to take action regarding prices at the pump.

The cost of gas is on the rise thanks in part to COVID’s shock on the global supply chain.

“Consumers need immediate relief at the gas pump, and so I am urging the administration to approve fuel sales from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve. The plan is not a cure-all, because we also need a real solution to this problem of price shocks from wildly fluctuating fossil fuels, but it can help ease prices ahead of holiday travel,” says Schumer.

He adds that tapping into some of the reserves’ 600 million barrels of oil can help lower the price of gas.

“Bottom line, we must implement Build Back Better to help all Americans move off our dependence on fossil fuels to cleaner, cheaper and more reliable electric cars and appliances. The Build Back Better Act includes my ‘Clean Cars for America’ program, which would make electric cars cheaper than gas cars, and would allow consumers to worry less and less about rising gas prices,” Schumer says.

According to AAA, the national gas prices averages about $3.41, which is an increase of $1.29 from last year.

Schumer successfully pushed for the tapping of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve under George W Bush.