JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Senator Lea Webb is hosting “Community Office Hours” in Johnson City this Wednesday, April 5th.

The event will allow Broome County residents to meet with Webb and her constituent services team close to home.

It will last from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Johnson City Library on Main Street.

Webb represents New York’s 52nd District which includes Tompkins, Cortland, and part of Broome County.