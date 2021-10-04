Senator Gillibrand calls on historic investment for long-term care and caregivers

BINGHAMTON, NY – On Friday, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand met at the Southern Tier Independence Center and called for historic investment in home and community-based services, otherwise known as HCBS.

This comes in part with President Bidens ‘Build Back Better’ Plan, Gillibrand wants to build on 12.7 billion short-term Medicaid that passed as part of the American Rescue Plan.

She announced that she is pushing for a 400 billion dollar investment in Medicaid HCBS.

Gillibrand says home care workers nationwide earn a median wage of 12 dollars per hour and roughly 18 percent live in poverty.

“Care Workers make the difference for families in New York. Investing in them and in our care infrastructure is just as critical as investing in our roads, our bridges, our sewers, high speed rail and rural broadband,” says Gillibrand.

Gillibrand is also pushing for much-needed financial relief for caregivers and their families through the Better Care Better Jobs act.

Howard Struble has relied on home health care for years and says we needed this funding like yesterday.

He also mentions that he was struck by a car in August and if it wasn’t for home health care he would have needed to go to a nursing home.

“We need this because I don’t want to have to depend on living at the nursing home. You can’t be independent if you live in an assisted facility. We need to be on our own we need to feel independent, we need to feel wanted and needed,” says Struble.

Gillibrand mentioned that there are over 3 point 5 million older adults that receive care through Medicate, with more than 800 thousand Americans on the waitlist, which could take as long as 5 years to get off of.



More information on the Better Care Better Jobs Act:

New Better Care Better Jobs Act One Pager – House Version Updated by Emily Venuti on Scribd