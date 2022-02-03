NEW YORK – Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is making it easy for those enrolled in Medicare to get testing for COVID.

The Senator announced Thursday that all New Yorkers on Medicare will now have COVID-19 rapid tests covered by their insurance.

Those who qualify will be able to get up to 8 over the counter tests per month and will not need to submit reimbursement.

“This announcement is great news for the nearly 4 million New Yorkers enrolled in Medicare who are set to be covered for rapid COVID-19 tests,” says Gillibrand. “As cities and towns across the state continue grappling with the impacts of this pandemic, it’s vital that everyone has free and easy access to testing – not just those with private insurance. Today, we are one step closer to reaching this goal and I am thrilled the Biden administration has expanded its guidance to require Medicare to cover the cost of over-the-counter COVID tests for all beneficiaries.”

People with Medicare can access their free tests though a number of different channels, including covidtests.gov where they can get them delivered.