WASHINGTON, DC (WIVT/WBGH) – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a news conference today addressing the high fuel prices, but more specifically diesel.

Gillibrand said that the current nationwide average for diesel is 2 dollars more than what it was this time last year.

The average price for diesel in New York is roughly around 5 dollars and 74 cents, which comes to about 700 dollars if you are a truck driver filling up your tank.

Gillibrand said that we have become to reliant on foreign oil.

She suggested that the country focuses on developing new strategies to become self sufficient.

Earlier this week, Gillibrand joined a bi-partisan group of 24 senators that is urging the Environmental Protection Agency to support more utilization of bio-mass based diesel.

“By diversifying America’s fuel supply, we can not only bring down fuel prices, but also strengthen local economies, generate tax revenues, create and sustain good paying American jobs and improve energy security for today and tomorrow,” said Gillibrand.

These alternative forms of diesel are known as biomass feedstocks.

These feedstocks include leftover resources that can be recycled and adjusted to become diesel.

Some examples of feedstocks include leftover vegetable and cooking oil, animal fat, and other wasted fats and oils.

Gillibrand said today that Environmental Protection Agency is preparing its Renewable Volume Obligations for 2023 and 2024, and is pushing for the EPA to increase biomass-based diesel.