Senator Fred Akshar starts Upstate Business Recovery and Reopening tour with Binghamton Rumble Ponies

BINGHAMTON, NY – After about a year of many businesses struggling to make ends meet due to the crippling pandemic, Senator Fred Akshar thought it was time to change that by getting out in the community and listening to the needs of others.

State Senator Fred Akshar has officially kicked off his Upstate Business Recovery and Reopening Tour at NYSEG Stadium this morning.

Over the next several months Akshar will be visiting business owners and workers from across the region to work toward a safe and responsible return to normal after the COVID pandemic.

“So what we are striving to do here through this business recovery tour, is to spend time with small businesses, large businesses and to listen to their needs and their concerns and then go back to Albany and try to produce some tangible results to make life a little bit easier,” says Akshar.

Akshar will also be donating hand sanitizer to every business he visits over the next few months.

Last year, the Rumble Ponies faced more challenges than just the pandemic.

Akshar donated 200 gallons of hand sanitizer today as the staff prepares for their Opening Day next Tuesday after more than a year of not playing.

Akshar points out that there are still COVID restrictions that may make entering these gates a little difficult.

But with how rapidly things are changing, he hopes that within the early season fans won’t have an issue watching baseball.

“This is just good, safe, healthy fun. It’s out doors. We want people, to your point, to appreciate the fact that baseball is still here and to come out an enjoy it,” says Akshar.

Baseball has a huge economic impact on the community.

It supports local bars, restaurants and other downtown businesses. J-B Bayne says after a difficult year he cant wait to open the gates for the fans again.



“We think of ourselves as a community center for people to congregate with their friends and their families and that’s what we’ve tried to develop over these many years. So I think coming out of the pandemic and providing a safe place for fans to come and feel protected, I do, I think there’s a big excitement in the community for sure,” says Bayne.

The Rumble Ponies are on the road this week but will be back to face off against the Altoona Curve for their home opener.

The staff is excited to welcome fans back and they are now prepared to keep everyone safe for the 2021 season.

Tickets are still available for next week’s homestand.

You can purchase them online at MILB.com/Binghamton.