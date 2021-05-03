Senator Fred Akshar holds public safety roundtable

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local police chiefs and administrators gathered last week to discuss the challenges facing law enforcement.

Senator Fred Akshar was joined by the top Republican in the New York State Senate, Rob Ortt, for a roundtable discussion.

Akshar says they had a frank conversation about the difficulties posed by recent bail and discovery reforms that were passed last year.

And agencies reported on the various ways they’ve been working to establish better relationships with the community.

“I left that meeting feeling very good about the steps that law enforcement was taking to address the safety and security of the people that they’re sworn to protect, but also the lengths that they’re going to bridge gaps that may exist in the community and strengthen those relationships,” says Akshar.

Akshar says recruitment was a major issue discussed by the police chiefs.

He says the legislature is considering reforms to civil service exam procedures to make the test more accessible.

And the Senator says some agencies have begun holding to classes to help potential test-takers study for the exam.