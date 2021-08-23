Senator Fred Akshar continues Upstate Recovery and Reopening Tour

GREENE, NY – For the past couple months, Senator Fred Akshar has been visiting business owners to hear the struggles they faced during the pandemic, last week he continued his tour in Greene.

As part of his Upstate Recovery and Reopening Tour, Akshar will continue to visit businesses across Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Delaware Counties to learn how he can better assist them.

Last week, he made 4 stops around Greene, delivering hand sanitizer to those who needed it.

Akshar says one recurring issue he’s continued to see is staffing.

“We continue to travel and listen to business owners that are dealing with this post pandemic world to try to prepare ourselves when we go back to Albany in January to advance policy that will in fact help with businesses being able to thrive and prosper,” says Akshar.

He first visited Todd Messinger, to deliver hand sanitizer for their Annual Labor Day Picnic.

Akshar then went to Silo Restaurant, Greene Bowlodrome and Chenango Sales.

Any business owner that would like a visit from Akshar is encouraged to go to Akshar.NYSenate.gov.