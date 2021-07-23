Senator Fred Akshar continues Upstate Business Recovery and Reopening Tour

BINGHAMTON, NY – Senator Fred Akshar made a few stops today as he continues his Upstate Business Recovery and Reopening Tour.

Akshar visited 3 locations in Endicott today to deliver hand sanitizer.

He started out at the Endicott Performing Arts Center, then went to Lupo’s and ended the day at Ideal Bowling Center.

He’ll continue to visit local businesses around Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties to discuss how the state can better assist their recovery from the pandemic.

Akshar says the arts play an important role in a communities success.

“The fact that you’re open, you’re back at full capacity, the kid programs are in full swing. It’s a very good thing for this community, it’s a very good thing for everybody’s mental health. We’re definitely moving in a positive direction,” says Akshar.

EPAC has multiple musicals coming up over the next few month.

For a list of shows visit EndicottArts.com.