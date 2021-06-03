Senator Fred Akshar, Captain Kate Newcomb, announce run for Broome County Sheriff

BINGHAMTON, NY – State Senator Fred Akshar is leaving Albany at the end of his term in the hopes of returning to his roots in law enforcement.

Akshar was surrounded by dozens of supporters inside the Broome County Regional Farmers Market this afternoon as he announced his candidacy for Broome County Sheriff next year.

The Republican had spent 13 years with the Sheriff’s Office before winning a special election in 2015 to fill the remaining term of former State Senator Tom Libous.

During that time, he graduated from the FBI National Academy, lead an undercover narcotics unit and was Undersheriff.

He released his Community FIRST plan, an acronym that stands for Fiscal responsibility, Integrated community policing, Responsible re-entry, Safety and security and Transparency.

Akshar pledged to his current constituents that he would continue to work hard in the Senate for the remainder of his term.

“My time away from the badge has helped me grow as a person, has helped me grow as a public servant. Jessica and I have started a family, little Freddie is with us, and that has changed my world and my perspective for the better. And I truly believe that I now have the opportunity to put all of this perspective, all of this experience together to ensure that our families can all live in a better and safer community,” says Akshar.

Akshar’s announcement sets up a possible primary contest with his former girlfriend of 13 years, Captain Kate Newcomb.

Newcomb has worked at the Sheriff’s Office since 1992, starting as a road patrol deputy for 7 years, a detective and detective sergeant overseeing narcotics investigations, lieutenant of the road patrol and now the captain of the law enforcement division, the 3rd ranking member of the department.

Newcomb announced yesterday that she is considering a run for the Republican nomination.

“I have been committed to Broome County and the safety of its residents for 29 years, I’m in my 30th year. I think that I possess the ethical leadership that can move the office down the correct path that it needs to go,” says Newcomb.

Akshar’s event was full of local Republican heavyweights, including elected officials and the sheriffs from the neighboring counties of Tioga, Chenango and Delaware.

Notably absent was current Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder.

Harder, who has been sheriff since 1998, is expected to retire at the end of his term next year.