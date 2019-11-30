Senator Chuck Schumer looks to close loophole stemming from Friendly’s April closings

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer is trying to close a loophole in federal law that allowed the restaurant chain Friendly’s to be quite unfriendly to its workers.

Back in April, Friendly’s abruptly shut down twenty-three of its eateries across the Northeast including one on East Main Street in Endicott and another on Upper Front Street in the Town of Chenango.

Many workers reportedly didn’t know they were out of a job until they showed up for work and found the doors locked.

Schumer wants to make an adjustment to the WARN Act which requires any company with more than one-hundred employees that plans to lay off fifty or more workers, to provide a sixty day warning.

The Senator says Friendly’s sidestepped the regulations because no single restaurant employed one-hundred staff members.

Schumer’s legislation would both lower the thresholds required to trigger the warning requirement, and would consider the entire workforce of a company across multiple sites when determining those numbers.