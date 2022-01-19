BINGHAMTON, NY – A 22-member Climate Action Council has been tasked with reducing greenhouse gas emissions and a local politician is against one of the proposed ideas to do so.

Back in 2019, the Legislature passed the New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA).

This act aims to reduce statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent by 2050.

One strategy discussed by the council is reducing wood burning consumption by 40 percent.

Senator Fred Akshar says that New Yorkers already pay the highest energy cost in the nation so why take wood burning away from so many New Yorkers.

“Our voice deserves to be part of the discussion and for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers who burn wood, this kind of blanket response with respect to well lets just burn wood burning products, that’s how we can reduce greenhouse gases I think is irresponsible,” says Akshar.

Akshar added that the council has since denied looking at any specific legislation to ban wood burning in 2022, but that doesn’t mean they won’t readdress it in the future.

He has started an online petition to oppose the ban that already has 4,000 signatures.

Akshar said he plans on delivering the comments to the council in Albany himself, so the people he represents can be heard.

To sign the petition go to NYSenate.gov/senators/fred-akshar.