Senator Akshar chooses Johnson City man to induct into the Senate Veterans Hall of Fame

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Born and raised in Johnson City, this World War 2 hero was just inducted into the Senate Veterans Hall of Fame.

This year, Senator Fred Akshar chose United States Army Air Corps, Major Richard Scott, to induct.

Scott enlisted at the age of 18 years old back in 1942.

He began training as a bombardier and navigator, and less than a month after marrying his high school sweetheart, June, he received orders to deploy to Italy.

He survived 16 bombing missions as part of the 15th Air Force, including one mission in which his B-24 Liberator was shot down over enemy territory in the Austrian Alps.

“When I first went into service, it was almost being forced to it, obviously we were at war. When you get to the depth of the thinking, it began to mean a lot more and I just tried to do what I could, the best I could and I got lucky,” says Scott.

At an altitude of 20 thousand feet, without a parachute, Scott heroically crawled on his belly across a 9 inch wide catwalk to close the bomb bay doors, effectively slowing his plane’s decent.

He went on to serve an additional 17 years in the Air Force Reserves, started his own business, and retired at age 90.