Senate taking steps toward impeaching Trump

WASHINGTON, DC – The senate is taking it’s first steps toward an impeachment trial.

Preparations are already underway today on Capitol Hill.

NewsChannel 34’s Kellie Meyer has more.

Members of the senate—are sworn in as jurors…as they prepare to take on a SECOND impeachment trial –for former President Donald Trump.



“The senate will deal with three things simultaneously,” says Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promised Tuesday… that while the senate moves toward a trial—senators will continue to confirm President Joe Biden’s cabinet nominees and work on another coronavirus relief package.



“Democrats are wasting the nations time on a partisan vendetta against a man no longer in office,” says Republican Senator Rand Paul.

On Tuesday–Kentucky Republican Rand Paul—forced a procedural vote challenging the constitutionally of the impeachment trial and criticized Democrats for trying to convict a President AFTER he left the White House.



“Impeaching a former President – a private citizen – is the antithesis of unity,” says Paul.

Democrats need the support of 17 Republicans to convict Trump.

Schumer said Tuesday conviction must happen.

“To me what Trump did is the most despicable thing …he should be convicted,” says Schumer.