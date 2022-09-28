WASHINGTON, DC (WIVT/WBGH) – Congressman Joe Sempolinski recently called for an investigation into Governor Kathy Hochul’s purchase of COVID-19 test kits.

Sempolinski signed onto a letter with the Republican Delegation of NY to demand that Attorney General Merrick Garland investigates Governor Hochul’s use of tax dollars to purchase these kits from what they say was one of her biggest campaign donors.

You can find the letter that Sempolinski singed onto here.

“Governor Hochul’s use of taxpayers’ dollars to purchase Covid test’s from one of her largest campaign donors reeks of pay-to-play,” said Sempolinski. “It appears that the Governor, like her predecessor, will use Covid-19 for political gain. That is why my colleagues and I have sent a letter to Attorney General Garland to demand an immediate and thorough investigation into what has occurred. We must have transparency and answers if we are ever going to clean up the stain of Albany corruption.”

Congressman Sempolinski represents New York’s 23rd District which includes parts of Tioga County.