Select Weis Market Pharmacies giving vaccines

BINGHAMTON, NY – Weis Market pharmacies are the latest to announce they are beginning COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

This includes 3 of its Binghamton locations, one in West Corners, one on Rano Boulevard in Vestal and this one on Robinson Street in Binghamton.

The priority is those 65 and older.

Immunizations started today.

A spokesperson for Weis says that they are only booking 3 days in advance, so more spots will open each day if the current day is full.

He says they expect a steady supply of vaccines.

To make an appointment click here.