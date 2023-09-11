UTICA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A security guard is in critical but stable condition after an altercation between high school football spectators led to gunfire on Saturday.

The Binghamton High School boys’ varsity football and cheer teams visited Thomas R. Proctor High School in Utica for an away game on September 9. As fans were leaving the stadium at the end of the game, a physical altercation between Utica spectators took place in the parking lot. Members of the school’s security staff attempted to break up the fight, but the altercation quickly escalated when an individual began firing shots. As a result, one security officer was shot in the head.

The security officer was rushed to Saint Elizabeth Hospital for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. He remains unidentified at this time. No Binghamton students, staff, friends, or families were involved in the incident or injured.

According to the Utica Police Department, a 16-year-old male turned himself in on Sunday after he was identified through numerous videos of the shooting. Police said the teen was not a student at Proctor High School but was enrolled in an alternative educational program. The teenager is facing charges of attempted murder in the second degree as well as several weapons offenses. Due to his age, his name has not been released. Police say they are looking to prosecute him as an adult.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say other individuals may also be charged in the incident.