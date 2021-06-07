“Security Mutual Week” flag raising

BINGHAMTON, NY – A company headquartered in downtown Binghamton is celebrating its history.

This is ‘Security Mutual Week’ as deemed by Mayor Rich David who was joined by other local officials and members from Security Mutual to raise the company flag.

Founded in 1886, Security Mutual is an anchor institution employing more than 300 local individuals.

One of its annual initiatives is the hanging the flower pots on light posts to help beautify the downtown area.

CEO Bruce Boyea says Security Mutual will remain right here in downtown Binghamton.

“We are absolutely proud to be domiciled in New York State and we’re actually honored to be calling Binghamton our corporate headquarters. The things that we’re doing, we do those because of this great community, this is really a very inspiring community,” says Boyea.

Typically, hundreds more Security Mutual associates from across the country convene in Binghamton for training, meetings and to celebrate the company’s history during this annual meeting.

Boyea says he looks forward to continuing to give back to the City of Binghamton.