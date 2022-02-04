BINGHAMTON, NY – Today is National Wear Red Day, and a local business is sending the message loud and clear.

National Wear Red Day was created by the American Heart Association to generate awareness and support for heart disease, which they say is the leading cause of death in the United States.

Security Mutual has decided to light their building up red on Friday, February 4th to support the cause as well.

“Go Red is a day to unite as a community and to take a stand against the leading killer of Americans,” said Kirk Gravely, President and Chief Executive Officer of Security Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York. “We are proud to join with the American Heart Association to help promote National Wear Red Day® and American Heart Month. It serves as a fantastic opportunity to spread the word of the many simple, positive steps people can take to improve and protect their heart health.”

The American Heart Association warns that it’s important to take good care of your heart and your health, as heart disease can be preventable.

Tips to keep your heart healthy include regular exercise, healthy eating and keeping a watchful eye on your health.