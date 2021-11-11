Security Mutual funds upgrade to veterans home

BINGHAMTON, NY -An apartment building that was instrumental in helping Binghamton end veteran homelessness in the city has received an upgrade.

Mayor Rich David announced today completion of a $60,000 rehabilitation of the outside of the Homeless Veterans Housing Project on Pine Street.

The 10 unit building was opened in 2017 as a partnership between the city and Greater Opportunities, formerly known as Opportunities for Broome.

Security Mutual Life Insurance Company provided the funding from monies raised at its annual Jim “Mudcat” Grant Legacy Golf Tournament.

Security Mutual Chairman Bruce Boyea says he wants veterans to know that the community has their backs.

“There are so many of us who care so much about the sacrifices that you’ve made, some who are not with us who made the ultimate sacrifice. We understand that on this day, of all days, and it should be every day should be Veterans Day in America, we care, we care about what you’ve done and we care for you. You do not need to walk this alone,” says Boyea.

The project included a new back porch, wheelchair ramp, gazebo with picnic table, storage shed and fencing.