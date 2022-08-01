BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Board of Directors of Security Mutual Life Insurance Company approved the promotion of Mary Ward to the position of Senior Vice President. Chief Financial Officer.

In her new role, Ward will assume expanded responsibility related to the financial operations of the company, including strategic initiatives, expense management, and relationships with rating agencies and regulatory bodies.

Ward has worked at Security Mutual since 2008 when she joined as the Director of Financial Reporting. She has previously held five different positions with the company and prior to this promotion she worked as the Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer.

She is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University. where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting. She has also successfully completed her FLMI (Fellow, Life Management Institute) designation.

Security Mutual Life was founded in 1886 and is one of the leading mutual life insurance companies in the United States.