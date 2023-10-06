BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – After another edition of an annual celebrity golf tournament, Security Mutual held a news conference this morning to announce how much money was raised for local charities.

The 22nd annual Jim Mudcat Grant Legacy All-Star Golf Tournament took place at the Links at Hiawatha back in August.

The tourney raised money for the Broome County Urban League, the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton, CHOW, and Catholic Charities. This morning, all four of the organizations were presented checks for seven thousand, five hundred dollars each.

The executive director of the Boys and Girls Club, Marybeth Smith spoke on behalf of all four charities, and says that donations like these keep their services operational.

“Not everybody sees, but we do every day. So, I cannot say thank you enough, to Security Mutual, to the community, to our mayor, to our county executive, to the community and to the celebrities that come in. It goes on every day, the tournament is only one day, but what we do goes on for the whole year,” said Smith.

The tournament also held an additional fundraiser on the 9th hole, to support a transitional home for local veterans.

As a result, Security Mutual presented Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham with a check for $7,000 that will cover one veteran’s lodging expenses for an entire year.