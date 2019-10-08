Security Mutual announces donations from Jim “Mudcat” Grant All-Star Golf Tournament

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Organizations that feed the hungry and provide after school programming for kids just got a much-needed boost.

Security Mutual Life announced donations generated from its annual Jim “Mudcat” Grant All-Star Golf Tournament yesterday.

The tourney, which took place August 29th at the Links at Hiawatha, gives local golfers the opportunity to play a round with a celebrity, many of them former professional athletes.



The Boys and Girls Club, Catholic Charities, the Urban League and CHOW each received a check for 10 thousand dollars.

Chairman, President and CEO of Security Mutual Bruce Boyea says the tournament relies on the support of the business community.

“Security Mutual gets mentioned a lot. But I have to tell you, I’ve lived in a few communities. This is the most generous community that I’ve ever lived in. People step forward. It’s bigger than just Security Mutual. There are a lot of sponsors that each year come out and I want to thank those sponsors because that’s really the dollars that come forward, that give us the lift to do these things,” said Boyea.

Yesterday’s event featured a smiling photo of former Major League pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant, a co-founder of the event, wearing this year’s tournament shirt.

Grant was unable to attend this year due to health concerns.

Boyea also presented a check for over 7 thousand dollars to support the Homeless Veterans Housing Complex on Pine Street, spearheaded by Binghamton Mayor Rich David.

Boyea pledged that next year’s event will also benefit Broome County Executive Jason Garnar’s proposed Veteran Services Facility in the Town of Binghamton.