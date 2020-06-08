Security Mutual and Visions Federal Credit Union partner on donations

BINGHAMTON, NY – Two large financial institutions headquartered in Greater Binghamton are partnering to make large donations to fight cancer and rebuild the OurSpace playground.



The leaders of Security Mutual Life Insurance and Visions Federal Credit Union announced recent and new contributions the businesses have made during a flag raising outside Binghamton City Hall.

When the annual Sock Out Cancer fundraising concert had to be canceled due to the pandemic, each company donated $20,000 to the Lourdes and UHS Foundations for direct assistance to cancer survivors.

Then a virtual concert held on the original date of May 8th generated another $30,000 in viewer donations that was split evenly between the hospital foundations and the Red Cross.

Now, the two companies have pledged $20,000 each to the rebuilding of OurSpace at Rec Park in Binghamton which was torched by an arsonist last week.

“I actually like the thought of building something bigger and better. As great and that was, let’s take the opportunity to make it even better. This already became an earmark. People were already talking about this across the community, across the country, across New York State, about what a great resource this was, was one of a few in the entire country. So, I’m looking forward to doing something even bigger and better,” says Visions CEO Ty Muse.

While this year’s Security Mutual Week won’t entail a couple hundred field associates coming to Binghamton for an advanced marketing seminar, the company has continued with its annual gift of over 150 hanging flower baskets to beautify the city.

And it’s still proceeding with its annual All-Star Golf Tournament on September 3rd which raises money for local food pantries and youth services.

The Sock Out Cancer concert, a tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel, has been rescheduled for October 17th at the Forum.