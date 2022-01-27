BINGHAMTON, NY – Have you started thinking about Valentine’s Day yet?

The Ross Park Zoo has, and they’ve put together a special Valentine gift box you can get for your significant other, or just yourself.

The “Love Bird Box” includes:

-Endangered Species Chocolate: Tart raspberries and a chocolate bar

-Valentine’s Day candy including candy hearts, gummy bears and a lollipop

-a mystery stuffed animal (a snow leopard, red panda or sloth) & a picture of the Ross Park Zoo animal corresponding to the plush

-A candle votive holder with an unscented votive candle

-A QR code linking to a special segment on animal mating from the zoo’s conservation and education manager

-Two tickets to the zoo.

The box is $49.50, and you can save ten dollars by picking it up in person.

Since orders are being placed online, enter code “pickup” to arrange that.

Availability is limited, so get yours here.