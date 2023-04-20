BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The man who oversees the proverbial filing cabinet for New York State visited Greater Binghamton today to help spread awareness about his agency.

Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez began his tour at the American Civic Association in Binghamton.

The Department of State administers the Office of New Americans which funds programming at the ACA.

Civic Association administrators shred some of the successes and challenges they’ve had in helping recent immigrants and refugees.

Rodriguez’s department also handles professional licenses, the incorporation process for businesses and non-profits and manages the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and New York Forward economic development programs.

Rodriguez said, “The Department of State is really about connecting communities and individuals with opportunity. It’s not in the name of Department of State but that is what we do. So, I think for us, being able to make that connection for individuals, local governments and our licensee holders to know that we should be the starting point for accessing state services and we’re happy to help because opportunity really does start here at the Department of State.”

During his visit, Rodriguez also toured the Binghamton University Pharmacy School and Nursing School and Sole City Cafe in Johnson City.

The village was recently named a DRI recipient.