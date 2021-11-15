Second recorded snowfall of the year in Binghamton

A slight coating of snow blanketed hilltops in Greater Binghamton this morning.

This was the scene outside our station on Ingraham Hill Road in the Town of Binghamton.

The National Weather Service measured 7 tenths of an inch up at the Greater Binghamton Airport this morning.

It’s the second recorded snowfall of the year with one tenth falling on November 3rd.

Weather Service meteorologists say the arrival of snow is about 2 weeks behind what’s normal.

The next chance for some flurries is Thursday night into Friday morning, although it isn’t expected to accumulate.

