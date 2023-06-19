BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Black Excellence Awards Committee hosted the second annual Black Excellence Awards on June 16, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Downtown Binghamton.

The awards were designed to celebrate creativity, innovation, outstanding leadership, and a commitment to empowerment in the Black community. The awards this year honored 19 individuals across 17 different categories for their exceptional contributions in various trades and industries. The award ceremony and dinner kicks off Juneteenth weekend’s celebration of Black culture in Greater Binghamton.

Below is the list of 2023 Award Recipients:

Larry Parham Social Impact Award: Hajra Aziz

Community Organizer of the Year Award: Terri Weathers

Influencer of the Year Award: Rahkiya Brown

Outstanding Youth of the Year Awards: Ruby Moncrieft & Tristen Durham

R&B Artist of the Year Award: Diamond D’Nali

Majeedah Razzaq Community Achievement Award: Billie Anderson

Historic Win Award: Senator Lea Webb

Visual Artist of the Year Award: Julio Bravo

Dr. Beverly Dorsey Health & Wellness Award: Russ Trevino

New Business of the Year Award: Ashley Walker, Beautiful Creations

Outstanding Service Award: City Councilwoman, Dr. Angela Riley

Youth Athlete of the Year Awards: Aronjia Parker & Yusri Razzaq

MVP of the Year Award: Fatima

Political Powerhouse of the Year Award: Korin L. Kirk

Dancer of the Year Award: Akilah Briggs-Melvin

Youth Advocate of the Year Award: Kashief Summers

Hip Hop Artist of the Year Award: NSG Nuca

The Black Excellence Awards is one the first of several community events to celebrate Juneteenth in Greater Binghamton. These events lead right up to the 607 BIPOC Restaurant and Catering Week organized by Support Black Business 607 from Monday, June 19 through Monday, June 26th.