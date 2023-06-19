BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Black Excellence Awards Committee hosted the second annual Black Excellence Awards on June 16, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Downtown Binghamton.
The awards were designed to celebrate creativity, innovation, outstanding leadership, and a commitment to empowerment in the Black community. The awards this year honored 19 individuals across 17 different categories for their exceptional contributions in various trades and industries. The award ceremony and dinner kicks off Juneteenth weekend’s celebration of Black culture in Greater Binghamton.
Below is the list of 2023 Award Recipients:
Larry Parham Social Impact Award: Hajra Aziz
Community Organizer of the Year Award: Terri Weathers
Influencer of the Year Award: Rahkiya Brown
Outstanding Youth of the Year Awards: Ruby Moncrieft & Tristen Durham
R&B Artist of the Year Award: Diamond D’Nali
Majeedah Razzaq Community Achievement Award: Billie Anderson
Historic Win Award: Senator Lea Webb
Visual Artist of the Year Award: Julio Bravo
Dr. Beverly Dorsey Health & Wellness Award: Russ Trevino
New Business of the Year Award: Ashley Walker, Beautiful Creations
Outstanding Service Award: City Councilwoman, Dr. Angela Riley
Youth Athlete of the Year Awards: Aronjia Parker & Yusri Razzaq
MVP of the Year Award: Fatima
Political Powerhouse of the Year Award: Korin L. Kirk
Dancer of the Year Award: Akilah Briggs-Melvin
Youth Advocate of the Year Award: Kashief Summers
Hip Hop Artist of the Year Award: NSG Nuca
The Black Excellence Awards is one the first of several community events to celebrate Juneteenth in Greater Binghamton. These events lead right up to the 607 BIPOC Restaurant and Catering Week organized by Support Black Business 607 from Monday, June 19 through Monday, June 26th.