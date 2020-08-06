Second annual “Art in Motion” Porsche Display to be set up downtown

BINGHAMTON, NY – Porsche enthusiast’s from across the region are revving their engines for this years “Art in Motion” display.

Last year, 45 cars lined up in Binghamton with some coming from as far away as 100 miles.

The event will even feature some special models, including a 904 Tribute Porsche from Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Organizer of the Event, Jon Layish showed off his Porsches to us today.

He’s eager to share his passion with the public.

“The form and function and creating the form around the function and around the performance has always been a part of the passion for me. We always participated in First Friday and I thought maybe we could combine these two things,” says Layish.

The block of State Street between Henry and Lewis Street will be closed down tomorrow evening for the display.

Layish says the cars will begin arriving at around 5 P-M.

