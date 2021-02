COLESVILLE, NY – The search is underway for a missing Binghamton teenager.

15 year-old Trevor Mallory was last seen last Tuesday, February 2, at 4:30 PM leaving an address on Colesville Road in Colesville.

Troopers were told he got into a grey 4 doored sedan, make and model unknown.

Mallory is 5’9 and 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown if Mallory ran away.

If you have any information, call the New York State Police at 607-775-1241.