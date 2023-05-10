KIRKWOOD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Town of Kirkwood is looking for an individual who destroyed public property on May 5th.

At around 9 or 10 p.m., someone driving what appeared to be a light-colored Ford Ranger drove on the baseball fields and grass at Grange Hall and Veterans River Park.

They destroyed the fields, grass, and knocked down a light pole.

The vehicle was caught on security video, but the driver has yet to be caught. The truck appears to not have a front license plate and the driver’s side brake light is not working.

Take a look at the security footage below:

Anyone with any information should contact the Town of Kirkwood Highway Department at 607-775-1616.