Scoville celebrates 50 years in the car business

BINGHAMTON, NY – The owner of several new car dealerships in our area is celebrating half a century in the business.

Steve Scoville, Chairman and CEO of the Scoville-Meno Family of Dealerships, began his full-time career in retail auto sales in June of 1971.

He had been assisting his father Lloyd at Scoville Ford on the Vestal Parkway during Summer breaks from college and then joined the business in ’71 after graduating from Villanova.

When his father retired in 1980, Steve struck out on his own, reviving a dormant dealership in Owego in ’81.

Four years later, he joined forces with Jim Meno and expanded the family of dealerships to include locations in Bainbridge, Sidney and Oneonta.

When Meno retired in 2011, Steve’s son Jake became his new partner.

Steve says it takes dedication, determination and discipline to be successful.

And he credits his longevity to a great staff and quality customer service.

“Sales and service and parts as well. You’ve got to work together, you’ve got to have good teamwork, good communication. Everybody’s got to respect each other’s responsibilities and all pull in the same direction,” says Scoville.

Scoville says there are a lot more computers than there were 50 years ago, both in the cars and in the office.

But he says he still gets a thrill out of driving a new car or seeing a customer drive one off the lot.

All this month, anniversary sales are taking place at all 4 Scoville-Meno locations.

More information at ScovilleMeno.com.