OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A family-owned heating and gas company is celebrating 100 years of business.

Members of Scott Smith and Son were joined by The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce for their 100th anniversary ribbon cutting ceremony.

The family-owned business began in 1923 when R-Scott Smith purchased a small oil truck. Since then, the company has grown substantially, servicing the needs of over 3,000 Tioga County residents. The company serves as a 24/7 operation.

President of Scott Smith and Son Brandon Smith is a fourth-generation fuel provider. He says he’s in it for the long haul and wants to continue the company’s legacy.

“I never thought I’d hit 100 but it feels great. That’s certainly been a mile marker that we’ve been watching for a while, and we wanted to make it special. So, it’s been an exciting year with the upgrades and everything going on in the community,” said Smith.

Smith says the clients and his team are what make the company special. The ribbon cutting ceremony concluded a week of customer appreciation which included cake, hot dogs, and full-service at the fuel stations.