DEPOSIT, NY – A Deposit man is going to prison for a long time for shooting a New York State Trooper last June.

Scott Mawhiney was convicted of attempted murder in November.

Mawhiney got emotional and broke down crying in apologizing to Trooper Ryan Thorp and his family.

He faced a range of 20 to life up to 40 to life because his intended victim was a New York State Trooper.

Broome County Court Judge Kevin Dooley decided on 30 to life.

Thorp was the first to respond to the domestic dispute call made that night where he would eventually be struck in the arm by shrapnel when Mawhiney shot the spot light on his patrol car..

Thorp was in the court room today along with his mom, sister, wife and many police officers.

District Attorney Mike Korchak read aloud victim impact statements made by Thorp, his wife and mother.

All 3 statements discussed the impacts the shooting has had on them.

Mawhiney told the judge he would keep his remarks brief as his emotions were getting the better of him.

“Apologies to Trooper Thorp, his wife, his mom, his family, anyone I created a hardship for June 23rd, that evening. I’m deeply sorry, remorseful,” says Mawhiney.

Mawhiney went on to apologize to his own family and then thanked Dooley for allowing him out bail before his trial.

Defense Attorney Ron Benjamin asked Dooley to consider the minimum sentence because before that night, Mawhiney was a law-abiding citizen.

Korchak asked for the maximum sentence saying he believes Mawhiney’s a danger to the community.

Dooley took both into consideration and decided on 30 to life, which was right down the middle.

“The District Attorney’s office submits justice was served in this case. There’s no room in a civilized society for those that attack police officers, the very individuals that are there to protect, serve, and keep us safe. This was an attack on society and we just cannot tolerate this type of behavior,” Korchak.

Korchak says he hopes this guilty verdict and sentencing brings some sort of closure to Thorp and his family.

Thorp is still at home recovering and has not been able to return to work yet.

Becky Seager, the New York State Trooper who was shot just weeks before by another man was there to support Thorp as well.

If the defense is going to appeal, it has 30 days to do so.