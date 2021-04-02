Schumer visits Broome County vaccination POD

BINGHAMTON, NY – US Senator Chuck Schumer made his first visit to Greater Binghamton as Senate Majority Leader as he touts the benefits of the federal stimulus plan that recently passed in Washington DC.

The Senior Senator from New York visited the mass vaccination site operating inside the SUNY Broome Ice Center.

Promising that help is on the way, Schumer says the American Rescue Plan and other legislation that he’s backed is responsible for $1,400 per person for those under a certain income threshold.

There’s also funding for schools, expansions to the child tax credit and earned income tax credit.

Plus grants to support the performing arts, museums and restaurants.

And there’s direct aid to counties and municipalities with flexibility on how they can spend it.

“$334 million goes directly to the Southern Tier, $48 million to the City of Binghamton, $39 million for the County of Broome, $9 million for the County of Tioga. They can use this money to make up for lost revenues,” says Schumer.

Schumer says the law also provides additional funding to supercharge the vaccination effort.

Jim received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine today and still feel fine.

Schumer believes that by next month, there will be enough doses available that all adults will be able to get vaccinated without an appointment.

In the meantime, you must still be registered to get vaccinated at SUNY Broome.

To check for available slots, go to GoBroomeCounty.com/HD/coronavirus/vaccine.