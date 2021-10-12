Schumer secures funding for bridge repairs

DELAWARE COUNTY – U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer visited Delaware County yesterday to reveal he’s secured funding for bridges across the Southern Tier.

Schumer says that over 240 bridges are deemed deficient and in need of repair as they pose as a safety issue.

He announced that he secured nearly 13.5 billion dollars to do so.

Not only will this make roadways safer, Schumer says this will also create good paying construction jobs.

He says 1.9 billion is exclusively for a new bridge replacement and repair program.

“Dozens of people have been killed by sudden bridge collapses, and repairing these bridges is not only in the best interest for safety reasons, there are economic benefits to repairing these structures as well,” says Schumer.

Schumer says when these bridges are closed or there is a weight restriction, we lose time and money.

He mentions that New York bridges transport 1.3 trillion dollars in goods, everyday.

In this Bipartisan Infrastructure bill, the Southern Tier will also receive over 20 billion dollars devoted for the Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds.