BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced Tuesday that $6.3 million in federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program will be used to support lead and Healthy Homes efforts for remediation of lead-based paint hazards in at least 180 qualifying privately-owned pre-1978 homes across Broome County.

The Senators explained that lead exposure is a particularly pressing issue for Broome, especially in structures built before lead paint was banned in 1978, as it was frequently used in homes and apartments. The Senators said that with at least 8,914 occupied rental properties built prior to 1940 in Broome County, and 4,810 occupied rental properties built prior to 1940 in the City of Binghamton, residents in those units and properties are at a significantly heightened risk for lead-based paint hazards.

No amount of toxic lead exposure is safe for the children of Binghamton and Broome County, and today I am proud to announce we have secured $6.3 million for Broome County to remove lead paint from homes to protect our children and public health,” said Senator Schumer.

“Lead poisoning is an irreversible, preventable tragedy that robs many families and children of their future. This major federal funding is the shot in the arm that Broome County needs to boost lead paint removal and prevention and protect the health and safety of families across the Southern Tier.”

The $6.3 million will be utilized within Broome County to target rental units and properties built prior to 1978 in the City of Binghamton, Town of Union, Village of Johnson City, and Village of Endicott. Of that total amount, $5.6 million will be used to fund remediation of lead-based paint hazards in at least 180 qualifying privately-owned pre-1978 housing units within targeted areas.

This will include approximately 50 single-family units at approximately $25,000 per unit and 130 multi-family units at approximately of $20,000 per unit. Hazards identified will be addressed with a cost-effective combination of lead abatement and interim control methods.

“Too many children in Broome County are exposed to lead paint, which jeopardizes their health, development and futures,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Residents of Broome County deserve to live in a home that is free of hazardous lead paint. That’s why I’m proud to announce this funding, which will help protect the health of countless children and families. I will continue to fight so our communities have the resources they need to keep our children healthy and safe.”