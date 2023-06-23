BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $23,455,963 in federal funding for 13 New York airports

The funding includes over nine million for the Syracuse Hancock International Airport. The funding was allocated through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and will be used to revitalize airports and enhance airfield safety.

“This significant federal investment will allow New York’s airports make much-needed improvements and help our local economies take off,” said Senator Schumer. “From Buffalo to Binghamton to Syracuse to Long Island, our local airports are gateways to the world, and I am proud to deliver this $23-plus million in federal funding that will give New York travelers the modern facilities they deserve and to help our economies soar and reach new heights.”

“New York’s airports serve millions of travelers each year,” said Senator Gillibrand. “They need to be safe, modern, and efficient in order to facilitate tourism and spur local economic growth, and that requires continued upgrades. I’m proud to be delivering these funds and I’ll keep fighting for resources to revitalize our airports.”

“Syracuse Hancock International Airport proudly serves as the safe, secure, and efficient gateway to Central New York and beyond,” said Syracuse Regional Airport Authority Executive Director Jason Terreri. “We greatly appreciate the efforts of Senator Gillibrand, Senator Schumer, and all congressional leaders who continue to advocate for funding to maintain critical airport infrastructure such as our taxiways.”