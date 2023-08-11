BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Senator Chuck Schumer announced that Binghamton University has advanced to the final round of consideration for up to $160 million to support a future of green energy.

The University’s “New Energy New York” project is a finalist in Schumer’s National Science Foundation’s Regional “Innovation Engines” competition. Schumer says that BU’s project was selected for final round interviews out of 34 semi-finalists and over 100 different projects.

The finalists will be interviewed in person later this summer and fall to assess risks, resources, and the given team’s ability to adapt to changing circumstances.

BU’s NSF Engines proposal will establish a tech-based industry-driven innovation hub to bolster the battery technology supply chain.

Each project can receive up to $160 million over 10 years.

NSF anticipates announcing the final list of NSF Engines awards this fall, which each awardee initially receiving about $15 million for the first two years.