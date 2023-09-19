BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer is demanding answers from Norfolk Southern Railway about the deplorable conditions of its bridges in Binghamton.

Schumer, along with fellow Senator from New York Kirsten Gillibrand, have sent a letter to Norfolk Southern asking for information related to the company’s own bridge inspections.

Earlier this year, the City of Binghamton hired an engineering firm to compile a 900-page report on the status of 28 railroad bridges in the city. 15 of them were found to be in either severe or poor condition leading to structural and safety concerns.

Meanwhile, Norfolk Southern has conducted its own inspections, as required by law, and found them to be acceptable.

Schumer says the company should release details of its findings and meet with city officials.