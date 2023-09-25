BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Senator Chuck Schumer announced another $1.5 million in funding to incentivize start-ups to come to Upstate New York and create good paying jobs.

The funding comes from the Appalachian Regional Commission and is going to Binghamton University for its New Energy New York project.

Schumer says that the funding will help attract cutting edge battery startups and supply chain companies to the Southern Tier, as well as bolster workforce training programs to give students and workers hands on experience.

This funding, along with the over $1.3 million from the Build Back Better Regional Challenge and other state and local sources, brings BU’s total funding for the New Energy New York project to over $3 million.