Schools prepare to submit re-opening guidelines to the state by Friday

ALBANY, NY – School districts have less than a week before their re-opening plans are due to the state.

The Governor will decide next week if schools will be open for in-class instruction based on a formula.

Some of the plans are still being created.

The statewide due date is Friday.

But many school districts like the Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo city school districts have not made their full plans public yet.

((Robert Schneider, NYSSBA Executive Director)) What we’ve seen anecdotally is that most likely a lot of these school districts will have the hybrid plan.

New York State School Boards Association Executive Director Bob Schneider says that means it will be a mix of in-class instruction and remote learning.

The goal is to maximize space for social distancing.

Schneider says the key elements of the state’s guidelines for district requirements are “what we see in society in general.”

((Robert Schneider, NYSSBA Executive Director)) Mask requirements, social distancing, the hand sanitizing, the cleaning of the facilities. The screening if you will, the checking for symptoms and things like that of both students and administrators and teachers.

He says one of the biggest concerns is the funding to implement the new policies.

((Robert Schneider, NYSSBA Executive Director)) We all want to see children go back to school, but everybody has to be safe in there and if we don’t have the funding from the federal government, our most creative ideas and plans are not going to happen successfully without the funding that we need.

He says another big question is ‘will teachers and students will be comfortable enough going back to school?’

((Robert Schneider, NYSSBA Executive Director)) We’re hoping to see that the plans are in place and that there is confidence that everyone will be healthy and safe so that they can have the in-classroom instruction that students need.

The state education department doesn’t yet have a count on how many schools have submitted plans yet.