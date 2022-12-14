UPDATE – Binghamton CSD was informed by law enforcement that the community safety issue has been resolved. District lockouts have been lifted. Other districts are lifting lockouts as well.

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Several local schools are on lockout today for the second time this week.

Binghamton, Union-Endicott, Chenango Valley, Chenango Forks, Vestal, Maine-Endwell, Susquehanna Valley and Whitney Point are all on lockout or modified lockout.

According to the Binghamton City School District, they are on lockout due to an ongoing law enforcement investigation.

Binghamton CSD says that police are investigating a non-specific threat to a school from an individual outside of our local community.

The threat is being investigated by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.

A modified lockout means that students will stay inside, the school day will proceed as usual, and no one can enter the building without a specific purpose.

