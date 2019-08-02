1  of  2
“School of Rock” debuts this weekend

by: Jim Ehmke

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – A brand new youth performing arts program is ready for its debut show to hit the stage.

Broome Community Youth Educational Theatre Intensive, or B.C Yeti’s performance of “School of Rock” will be performed this weekend in the Helen Foley Theatre at Binghamton High School.

“School of Rock” is the culmination of a three-week theatre workshop.

The students engaged in college-level acting and singing courses, while also rehearsing for a fully mounted musical.

Show times are at Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm and 2:30 pm on Sunday.

Tickets are $15 general admission and $12 dollars for students and seniors and will be available at the door.

