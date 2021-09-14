School bus stop arm camera program helping stop those driving illegally

BINGHAMTON, NY – County Executive Jason Garnar met with the Broome County’s Office of Emergency Services to remind the public of the County’s School Bus Stop Arm Camera program.

This program has added camera to school buses in Broome County to catch drivers illegally passing school buses.

During a one-month warning period last spring, 120 violations were recorded.

The program went live in June and has caught 59 drivers.

With the new school year underway, Garnar wants to remind everyone to be cautious.

For more information on the program, visit GoBroomeCounty.com/E911/Stop-Arm.