ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local school district is seeing a back to school boom in users of its school bus safety app.

The Maine-Endwell Central School District is entering its second year of using the “Stopfinder” school bus app.

“Stopfinder” is a tool Maine-Endwell parents can use to track their child’s bus journey.

Real-time GPS data is provided to update families on when buses arrive at their children’s stops and schools.

On the app, parents and families can instantly message the school’s transportation department if their child is sick, late to the bus stop, or have any other comments or concerns.

Head driver for the district, Melissa Verbaack says this tool provides parents relief.

Head Driver Melissa Verbaak says, “There’s been a lot in the news lately about students being left without a parent, and this way that kind of alleviates that concern and that worry parents night have about not knowing where their student is. So I find that to be a huge benefit to the Stopfinder app.”

Verbaak says the app has already seen a twenty-five percent increase in users since last school year.

She says that especially at the start of a new school year, there is a high volume of phone calls to the transportation department, but with Stopfinder app, you bypass the phone lines and can find bus locations and messaging options all in one place.

Those interested in downloading “Stopfinder” for their student can find it on the Apple App Store and Google Play.