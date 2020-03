Town of Owego, NY – New York State Police are on the scene of yet another school bus accident in our area.

This one took place just hours ago on North Cafferty Hill Road in the Town of Owego.

The bus left the road and slammed into a tree.

There are ambulances on the scene.

According to scanner reports, there were three students on board and that the driver suffered entrapment.

NewsChannel 34’s James Atherlay is at the scene where he reports a slick and wet roadway.