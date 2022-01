BINGHAMTON, NY – A law firm known for giving free rides to party-goers on NYE has paused it for the time being.

Schimmerling Law will not be offering ‘Safe Rides’ this year due to the significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement the company sent out, it does plan on returning next year for its 25th year and hopes for another record number of safe rides home.

Due to this, Schimmerling stated it will be making a contribution to a non-profit organization that works with public safety.