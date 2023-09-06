VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Despite losing in his party’s primary in June, Vestal Supervisor John Schaffer is still actively campaigning for a fourth term.

That’s because the Democrat will appear on the November ballot on the Conservative Party line.

Broome County Conservative Party Chairman Aaron Martin told NewsChannel 34 previously that they interviewed Schaffer and found him to be a good fit with their politics.

Schaffer, whose background is in union organizing, says he’s always been a moderate Democrat. In fact, he says he voted for Donald Trump once and displays MAGA hats in his office.

Schaffer says he supports development projects in Vestal because they add to the tax base and provide good-paying jobs to working class people.

Schaffer says he works on behalf of all Vestal residents, including conservatives.

“They reached out, I responded. They do know my politics. I’m very conservative. I work across party lines wonderfully. I have no problem reaching to the right or to the left,” said Schaffer.

Schaffer lost the Democratic primary to political newcomer Maria Sexton 689 to 302. He discounts the significance of the results, saying only a tiny fraction of Vestal voters participated.

Schaffer says he’s counting on bi-partisan support in November to stay in office.

NewsChannel 34 reached out to Sexton and Republican candidate Ted Wolf for comment but did not receive a reply.